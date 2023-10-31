MJF On Becoming Longest-Reigning AEW World Champion, Says He’s Not Yet Satisfied

MJF becomes the longest-reigning AEW World Champion tonight, and he recently commented on the accomplishment. The World Champion will surpass Kenny Omega’s title reign as of Wednesday morning, and he posted to Twitter outlining what his goals are going forward.

MJF wrote:

“At the stroke of midnight ill be the longest reigning world champion in AEW history.

I’ve grown so much during this reign. But Im not yet satisfied.

I want to get back my title from BCG.

I want to successfully defend mine and my best friends Tag Titles against the Ass boys.

I want to beat Jay white at Full Gear

I want to make it to 365 days as your champion.

I want to go down as the greatest AEW World Champion of all time.

The journey towards immortality continues tomorrow @AEW on @TBSNetwork 8pm est.”