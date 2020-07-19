wrestling / News

MJF on One-Year Anniversary of Signing AEW Contract: ‘I Am the Franchise Player’

July 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Double or Nothing MJF

– Today marks the one-year anniversary that MJF signed a multi-year contract with AEW. After AEW noted the significance of the date, MJF wrote on Twitter, “I am the franchise player. It’s time for me to lead this great brand into the future.” You can check out his tweet below.

