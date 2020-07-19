MJF on One-Year Anniversary of Signing AEW Contract: ‘I Am the Franchise Player’

– Today marks the one-year anniversary that MJF signed a multi-year contract with AEW. After AEW noted the significance of the date, MJF wrote on Twitter, “I am the franchise player. It’s time for me to lead this great brand into the future.” You can check out his tweet below.

I am the franchise player. It’s time for me to lead this great brand into the future. https://t.co/4JZf71N6O2 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) July 19, 2020