MJF Praises Stokely Hathaway, Says Ethan Page Is ‘A Star’

MJF shared his thoughts on the most underrated people in wrestling, naming his new Firm allies in Stokely Hathaway and Ethan Page. During his conversation with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, the AEW star talked about Hathaway and Page, who are members of his stable on retainer in AEW. You can check out the highlights below:

On who he thinks is underrated in wrestling: “Either Ethan Page or Stokely Hathaway. I think people understand Stokely Hathaway is a good linguistic expositionist. I’m not using the P-word [promo]. But I don’t think they understand to what degree. Stokely Hathaway has the capability, the potential, the intelligence to puppeteer a crowd at ease.

“And then Ethan Page is quite frankly, that guy’s just a star. He just oozes charisma. He comes through the curtain, you have no choice but to stare. I see people almost break their necks turning around when his music hits. I think he’s going to be maje [major]. So I would say those two names, and that’s precisely why me and Stokely picked Ethan Page for The Firm.”

On the return of stables: “I feel that we had to watch New Japan do it for a long time, and it was a chore. And now we have an actually good wrestling company that’s doing it in a proper way. Because again, let’s go back to the cafeteria thing in high school… we’re in the cafeteria, right? Let’s say I have my table. There’s another table of friends, there’s another table of friends. And there’s one guy at a table and he’s sitting all alone. If there was a gigantic food fight, who is the most exposed person in the cafeteria? The guy sitting alone! He’s got no help, he just got his one little arm, everyone would be murdering that guy. He’s got no protection, he’s got no friends, he’s alone.

“In the worlds of professional wrestling, you need friends. Especially — it’d be different if none of us were in a group and we were all just on our own, fine. But that’s not how this world works. So you need to be able to protect yourself at all times.”

