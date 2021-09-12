wrestling / News
MJF, Orange Cassidy & More Set For New York Comic-Con
Several wrestling stars including MJF and Orange Cassidy are set to appear at New York Comic-Con. Highspots has announced that the two AEW stars along with NJPW’s Jay White and ROH’s Danhausen will appear as their guests at the convention.
Each of the stars will be doing autograph and photo op sessions that you can purchase here. They are appearing as follows:
October 8th: MJF
October 8th and 9th: Danhausen
October 9th: Orange Cassidy
October 10th: Jay White
Here’s our @NY_Comic_Con guest appearances at the NERDS booth 1437 with @Highspots !
Head to https://t.co/L1JTDOpVXZ to secure your Meet & Greets for the following:
10/8 @The_MJF
10/8 & 10/9 @DanhausenAD
10/9 @orangecassidy
10/10 @JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/F9ScowPseK
— NERDS Clothing (@NERDSClothingCo) September 12, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Optimism Backstage In WWE Following Last Night’s Smackdown Taping
- WWE Also Quietly Shut Down Its UK Company, More Details On End of Japan Company
- Backstage Update on When Bray Wyatt Could Debut in AEW or Impact Wrestling
- More Backstage Details on WWE’s Negotiations With Bryan Danielson, Giving Him Permission to Work the G1 Climax