MJF, Orange Cassidy & More Set For New York Comic-Con

Several wrestling stars including MJF and Orange Cassidy are set to appear at New York Comic-Con. Highspots has announced that the two AEW stars along with NJPW’s Jay White and ROH’s Danhausen will appear as their guests at the convention.

Each of the stars will be doing autograph and photo op sessions that you can purchase here. They are appearing as follows:

October 8th: MJF

October 8th and 9th: Danhausen

October 9th: Orange Cassidy

October 10th: Jay White