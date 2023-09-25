MJF Thinks Paul Lo Duca And Mike Piazza Would Have Been Good Wrestlers

MJF thinks that of all the past members of the New York Mets, Paul Lo Duca And Mike Piazza would have been good in the ring. The AEW World Champion was asked by the Mets’ YouTube channel during an interview which former Mets would have been able to cross over into wrestling.

“You know, if I had played baseball, the answer would be yes,” he said (per Fightful). “But outside of that, if you’re asking me a Met that would have been a good wrestler? Paul Lo Duca was a pretty thick boy. He was a little bulldog. He was pretty thick around the arms, the chest, and the shoulders.”

He continued, “So that’s my answer, Paul Lo Duca. Mike Piazza, too, obviously. Another thick, handsome man. Catchers, man. I’d say most catchers [would probably be pretty good wrestlers.]”