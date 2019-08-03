MJF Claims He Took Peyton Royce on the ‘MAX-imum Ride’ in Message to Shawn Spears

– It looks like MJF is still not happy with Shawn Spears for his attack on MJF’s friend, Cody Rhodes, that took place at AEW Fyter Fest, when Spears hit Rhodes in the head with a chair. MJF directed a taunting message toward Shawn Spears yesterday on his Facebook page.

MJF made things even more personal by referencing Spears’ fiance, WWE Superstar Peyton Royce, writing that he “took her on the MAX-imum ride.” Spears has not yet responded to MJF’s comments. You can read MJF’s full message below.