MJF Claims He Took Peyton Royce on the ‘MAX-imum Ride’ in Message to Shawn Spears
– It looks like MJF is still not happy with Shawn Spears for his attack on MJF’s friend, Cody Rhodes, that took place at AEW Fyter Fest, when Spears hit Rhodes in the head with a chair. MJF directed a taunting message toward Shawn Spears yesterday on his Facebook page.
MJF made things even more personal by referencing Spears’ fiance, WWE Superstar Peyton Royce, writing that he “took her on the MAX-imum ride.” Spears has not yet responded to MJF’s comments. You can read MJF’s full message below.
“Hey Shawn Spears you piece of s***! Just waking up after the night before with this perfect 10, more of a 2-3 without her make up on, you might know her, names Cassie or Peyton or whatever, you know your wife or soon to be wife, the only one who’s ever held a championship in your household. Took her on the MAX-imum ride! Wow those Australian Sheila’s are something else, keep getting a fish like taste, must of been from last night’s main course.”
