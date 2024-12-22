MJF Admits He Planned To Turn On Adam Cole at Last Year’s AEW Worlds End

MJF and Adam Cole had a face-to-face on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, where MJF admitted he planned to turn on Cole last year. Originally at the 2023 edition of Worlds End, Cole turned on MJF by revealing he was the Devil that had been tormenting him for months. MJF then went on hiatus and things weren’t resolved due to Cole’s injury at the time. With both back and face to face, Cole got MJF to admit that he always planned to end their friendship and Cole beat him to it.

The two will square off at this year’s Worlds End with the Dynamite Diamond Ring on the line.