MJF Praises John Cena Heel Turn, Says He Thinks WWE Stars Watch AEW

In an interview with the SI Media Podcast (via Fightful), MJF praised the John Cena heel turn from last Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber, adding that he was watching live.

He said: “John Cena is a good friend of mine. I get really annoyed when people in either company pretend that they don’t….let me put it this way. Yes, I was watching it. I was watching it live. It was an awesome moment and everybody should think it was an awesome moment because it was. Point blank. End of discussion. If you are in the world of professional wrestling. If you are a top guy and you don’t watch or consume as much pro wrestling as you possibly can, can you call yourself a student of the game? Can you say you’re putting your best foot forward? Can you claim to be one of the best in the sport? In my opinion, no, you absolutely cannot. If you were to ask a WWE star, ‘Have you been watching AEW?’ and they say no, one of two things is happening. One, they are lying through their fucking teeth or two, they don’t care enough about this industry to study what’s going on in it. I was in my beautiful home, on Long Island, and I watched Elimination Chamber. I can assure you there will be plenty of WWE wrestlers who will be watching Revolution. If you’re a real athlete and you aren’t in the clue or in the know of what’s going on in your sport, I pity you. I think you do not take your job seriously. Yeah, [Cena turning heel] was awesome. It was fucking awesome. We’ll have plenty of cool moments on March 9.“