MJF Praises Roman Reigns, Calls WWE A ‘Tremendous Wrestling Show’

In an interview with Pardon My Take (via Wrestling Inc), AEW World Champion MJF had high praise for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, as well as WWE in general. MJF has not been shy about the possibility of going to WWE when his AEW deal is up in 2024.

When asked if he reveres Reigns, he said: “I do, I absolutely do. I feel like I’m the face of my company, and I think it’s more than fair to say that Roman Reigns is the face of his company over in WWE, which is also a tremendous, tremendous wrestling show.“