wrestling / News
MJF Praises Roman Reigns, Calls WWE A ‘Tremendous Wrestling Show’
November 25, 2022 | Posted by
In an interview with Pardon My Take (via Wrestling Inc), AEW World Champion MJF had high praise for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, as well as WWE in general. MJF has not been shy about the possibility of going to WWE when his AEW deal is up in 2024.
When asked if he reveres Reigns, he said: “I do, I absolutely do. I feel like I’m the face of my company, and I think it’s more than fair to say that Roman Reigns is the face of his company over in WWE, which is also a tremendous, tremendous wrestling show.“
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Says He’s Been Invited To WWE Royal Rumble and 30th Anniversary of RAW
- Note On Reaction To People Close To CM Punk To The Elite Trolling
- Earl Hebner Recalls a Scary Moment While Reffing Shawn Michaels vs. British Bulldog
- Mick Foley Reveals His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996, Says ‘No Wives’ Edict Wasn’t For Everyone