MJF Says Seth Rollins Is ‘Extraordinarily Talented’, Feels Bad About His Knee Injury

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), MJF praised WWE’s Seth Rollins and said that he was one of the faces of the company, due to his talent. MJF hasn’t been shy about giving his opinion on WWE and also recently hyped up Becky Lynch.

He said: “I get along with Seth. I take issue with [David LeGreca] [calling him a tool]. To be honest, the only reason I haven’t put you through that wall is because I’m very tired from doing all this press. Seth Rollins is a freak of nature. He’s going to go down as one of the greatest faces in the history of that company. The same way I’m going to go down as one of the biggest faces in the history of my company. When you think of these promotions, when you think of WWE, you think Seth. When you think of AEW, you think me. I find him to be extraordinarily talented. I feel horrible about his knee. It sucks.“