MJF Praises Talent Of Shawn Spears and FTR

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, MJF spoke highly of FTR and Shawn Spears, calling his fellow AEW wrestlers ‘immensely talented’. Here are highlights:

On the comparisons of him and Wardlow to Shawn Michaels and Diesel: “In the sense that I feel I’m a top guy and he has the potential to be a top guy one day, sure. Do I wish him the best? Absolutely, but at the end of the day, he needs to understand his place, and I think Wardlow does. His place is he’s my bodyguard. He’s my bodyguard. I make profit off of him when he wrestles and gets the winner’s purse because I’m also his agent, and he’s under contract with me. Wardlow’s a good guy. I want him to do well because if he’s doing well, I’m doing well, but also, he needs to understand that it’s not his time yet, and I’m sure someday, it will be. When I retire, I am perfectly fine with Wardlow going out there on his own and giving it his all. But right now, he has one job, and it’s to, let’s be honest, kind of just fall back in line and do his job. And his job is to protect me, and soon, his job is going to be to protect The Inner Circle as well because Wardlow will be coming with me if I beat Chris Jericho.”

On his pairing with Wardlow: “People need to understand, we’re a package thing. Where I go, Wardlow goes. I don’t want anybody get that twisted. Without me, there is no Wardlow. So why would Wardlow not join The Inner Circle with me? That is another thing that I’m reading, people reading too thick in between the lines. There’s a reason why we are always together. It’s because he needs me, and quite frankly, I don’t feel I need him, but I find him to be useful and that’s why I keep him around.”

On Shawn Spears and FTR: “That’s another thing fans [are] looking in between the lines. They want The Four Horsemen. I am not somebody that likes to repeat history. I like to forge my own path. However, I will say this. I think those guys are immensely talented. I think Shawn Spears is one of the greatest work horses in our business right now, and he’s an unsung hero, soon to not be unsung. I think he’s not going to be a secret much longer especially with all the amazing things he’s doing right now on Dynamite as of late. I think FTR is clearly the best tag team in the world. I wish them nothing but the best, but again, I’m not looking to to repeat history. I have zero interest in that. The only thing I’m interested in is becoming the AEW World Champion, leading our generation for the next 25 years on AEW Dynamite and cementing myself as the greatest professional wrestler of all time, but I wish those other guys the best of luck. I think they are so immensely talented. I don’t respect a lot of people. I respect the three guys you just mentioned.”