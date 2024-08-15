MJF Prefers Max Caster’s Rap Skills To Swerve Strickland’s

MJF says he thinks Max Caster is a better rapper than Swerve Strickland. The AEW American Champion spoke with Cultaholic for a new interview and he weighed in on Strickland’s rap skills in the wake of his new album Motion Sickness.

“Swerve Strickland is a dime store rapper,” MJF said (per Fightful). “I prefer Max Caster’s raps. They’re much more intelligent. They’re much more thought out.”

He continued, “If we’re being honest, everybody likes Caster more than Swerve. I see it online all the time. People love Max Caster. Platinum Max is what they call him. We had a falling out, unfortunately, but it’s fine. I blame Jay White for that.”

Caster traditionally delivers a rap on his way to the ring for his matches.