MJF Comments On The Success of AEW and WWE: “Pro Wrestling is Winning”

In a post on Twitter, MJF spoke about the success of both AEW All In and Wrestlemania 40, which have both moved a massive amount of tickets. All In has 80,846 tickets out (as of the last update) and Wrestlemania 40 moved over 90,000 ticket over both nights of the event.

The AEW World Champion wrote: “Both companies setting attendance/gates records left and right. Pro wrestling is winning. The fans are winning. But most importantly and I think we can all agree on this, I’m winning. #Betterthanyou”

Both companies setting attendance/gates records left and right. Pro wrestling is winning. The fans are winning. But most importantly and I think we can all agree on this, I’m winning. #Betterthanyou — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 21, 2023

Collectively, both shows could end up selling more tickets than the past three Super Bowls combined.