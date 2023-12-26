MJF Promotes AEW Worlds End on Good Day New York

– AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) was on Good Day New York earlier today to promote AEW Worlds End this weekend at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. You can check out that video of his appearance below.

Friedman said on his opponent Samoa Joe, “You see, Joe’s been talking a lot of smack. He seems to talk to me as if I’m his property. That’s not how this works, OK? There’s only one piece of property in professional wrestling that matters, and that is the AEW World Title, and I am the man that holds it. I’m the man that wields it. So, Samoa Joe, I wish you the best of luck because you don’t got a prayer!”

The champion also discussed the origin of his burberry scarf, defending his title in his hometown, working on The Iron Claw, and more. MJF defends the title on December 30 against Samoa Joe. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.