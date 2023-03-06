MJF Rants That He’s The Best Wrestler In the World at AEW Revolution Media Scrum

MJF made quite an impression at the AEW Revolution media scrum, ranting on his way in that he’s the best wrestler in the world. MJF came in as the first speaker with Tony Khan following his retention of the AEW World Championship and went off about how he beat Bryan Danielson and is thus the best wrestler in the world.

“Who’s the best wrestler in the world?,” he asked as he came into the room. “Is it Kenny Omega, is it Jon Moxley, is it Bryan Danielson? I’m just curious. Tell me Dave, is it your boy Kenny? Is it Jon? Yeah, laugh, dips**t. I’m the f**king man now! Me! I’m the best wrestler in the world! There is no more complete wrestler on the planet! Nobody’s got my body. Nobody’s got my mind. Nobody’s got my brain. Inside the ring, on the microphone. Hell. [pounds the scrum table]”

He continued, “I don’t need a whole group backing me. I don’t need someone advising me in my ear what to say, how to walk, how to talk. There is nobody. And I mean none, none, none. Nobody! On my level. You’re gonna hear it over and over, because ain’t nobody dethroning the devil… S**t’s getting real, isn’t it? But I feel good. My back ain’t against the wall no more, I’ve got nothing to panic about. I’m having fun now. Tony, you ready to have some fun, answer some questions? Good s**t.”

