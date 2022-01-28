MJF Reacts to The Miz Praising Him, Returns The Favor

It’s a situation of mutual appreciation between The Miz and MJF, with the AEW star returning some praise that Miz gave his way. As noted earlier on Thursday, the WWE star praised MJF in a recent interview, saying:

“I don’t think he wants to be The Miz, to be honest. I don’t think any superstar, no matter what company you’re in, wants to be the next ‘this person’ … I don’t think he wants to be the next Miz, I think he wants to be the first him. Honestly, he’s doing a great job at it. 25 years old. When I was 25 years old, I was still in developmental and Deep South Wrestling and still learning the trade. I wasn’t putting on matches on national television and putting together memorable promos that people talk about. I wasn’t doing that. Applaud to him.“

MJF responded to the comments from Miz, writing on Twitter:

“Miz is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. I look forward to possibly meeting up with him down the road…..”