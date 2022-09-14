MJF Reacts To Jimmy Korderas Saying He Shouldn’t Reference WWE

As previously reported, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas gave his thought that AEW wrestlers should not mention WWE in their promos after MJF did so last week. He wasn’t alone as Eric Bischoff also questioned referencing another company at that particular time.

MJF, who never breaks character, wrote on Twitter: “Former Referee Jimmy Korderas try’s [sic] to tell greatest promo of all time MJF how to do his job. Former bell times keeper Herbert ponzarelli try’s to tell MJF how to do a headlock.”