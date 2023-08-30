MJF Recalls Winning a Match With a ‘Full Diaper’

MJF is living the high life as AEW World Champion, but he’s had some messy times in the ring including winning a match with what he tactfully called a “full diaper.” MJF revealed the story during his Hot Ones: Truth Or Dab episode appearance alongside Adam Cole, noting that he crapped himself during a match after being splashed by Inpact alumnus Acey Romero.

“I’ve s**t myself in the ring,” MJF recalled (per Fightful). “Guy’s name was Ace Romero. So what happened was, he was coming off the the top rope, brother hit me with a splash and I thought I took a big enough log before the match, clearly I didn’t finish the job. Luckily, I was wearing black trunks so nobody noticed and it was a multi-man match, so when he landed on me, immediately s**t myself.”

He continued, “Within that moment I was like, ‘You know what, I’m just going to roll out.’ So I rolled out, kind of stayed low for a little bit and waited for my moment to strike, still won the match with a full diaper. [laughs] That’s why I’m a world champion, didn’t happen by accident.”