MJF Receiving a Key to the Town Next Week Ahead of AEW Dynamite
April 1, 2023 | Posted by
– AEW World Champion MJF commented on receiving a key to the town from Oyster Bay New York for this Wednesday’s “MJF Day Day.” He wrote in the caption, “It was all a dream… SIKE ITS A REALITY!!!!!!! #Betterthanyou MJF DAY BABY!!!!!”
Next Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite will feature MJF Day festivities.
It was all a dream… SIKE ITS A REALITY!!!!!!! #Betterthanyou
MJF DAY BABY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/6OFRs9Ukqu
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 31, 2023
