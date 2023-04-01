wrestling / News

MJF Receiving a Key to the Town Next Week Ahead of AEW Dynamite

April 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Revolution MJF Image Credit: AEW

– AEW World Champion MJF commented on receiving a key to the town from Oyster Bay New York for this Wednesday’s “MJF Day Day.” He wrote in the caption, “It was all a dream… SIKE ITS A REALITY!!!!!!! #Betterthanyou MJF DAY BABY!!!!!”

Next Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite will feature MJF Day festivities.

