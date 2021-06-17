MJF References Sammy Guevara Getting ‘Canceled’ Over Sasha Banks Comments In Twitter Feud

MJF took his Twitter feud with Sammy Guevara to a hell of a place as he vaguely referenced Guevara getting in trouble over his Sasha Banks comments. The two have been fighting with each other as part of the Inner Circle and Pinnacle feud, and it went to social media on Wednesday as Guevara posted a dorky-looking photo of the Pinnacle leader. That prompted MJF to post shortly later, writing:

“Apparently Sammy posted a very unflattering photo of me. I’ve already reported it. But I genuinely hope he learns from his actions and doesn’t get canceled … again. Don’t come at the king.”

While Guevara obviously didn’t get “canceled,” he did get in trouble last year during the #SpeakingOut movement after comments he made about Sasha Banks from 2016 were brought to light. He was suspended for a month and underwent sensitivity training.

Guevara commented on MJF’s remarks, writing:

“That’s cool, just take a jab at one of the most difficult times of my life. I like how everyone thinks this is ‘good character work.’ Meanwhile you are truly a real piece of s**t.”

Don’t come for the king. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) June 16, 2021