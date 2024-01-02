MJF Removed From AEW Website Roster

MJF is no longer listed on the roster for AEW’s website. The official website no longer displays the former World Champion among the talent roster as of today.

PWInsider reports that no one they’ve spoken to in AEW believes he is gone, noting that it is almost certainly just a storyline playing off the fact that he has long teased a bidding war for his services in 2024.

MJF is said to be taking time off to heal a number of injuries he accrued during his run with the World Title.