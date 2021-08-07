MJF Reportedly Deleted Tweet Directed at Seth Rollins ‘Plagiarism’ on SmackDown

– WrestlingInc.com reports that it appears AEW star MJF tweeted and later deleted a comment during SmackDown that appeared to be directed at Seth Rollins’ promo.

During his TV segment with Edge on SmackDown, an angry Rollins stated, “I am better than you in every single way, and you know it!” In AEW, MJF typically uses the catcphrase, “I’m better than you and you know it.”

It appears, MJF wasn’t happy about Seth Rollins using that line during the show. MJF’s tweet said, “Add a word so it’s not plagiarism.” You can view a video of Seth Rollins and Edge’s promo segment from last night’s SmackDown below: