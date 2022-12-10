MJF Reportedly Set To Attend UFC 282

MJF looks to be making good on his tease of appearing at UFC 282. ESPN’s Marc Raimondi posted to Twitter on Friday reporting that according to sources close to the matter, the AEW World Champion will be at Saturday’s PPV in Las Vegas.

MJF teased the idea of appearing at the PPV last month to confront Paddy Pimblett, who is competing at the event. Pimblett and MJF got into a back and forth after Pimblett took issue with MJF saying that wrestling was more dangerous than MMA in an interview.

The online feud also led to Conor McGregor briefly wading in after MJF called Pimblett a “dollar store Conor McGregor.”