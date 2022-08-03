MJF Reportedly Staying Silent Since AEW Dynamite Promo

A new report says MJF is keeping things quiet since he’s been away from AEW. As reported back in early July, MJF cut a promo on AEW Dynamite addressing his reported real-life issues with AEW and Tony Khan over his contract, telling Khan to “fire him.” The AEW star has not been seen or referenced on AEW TV since and Fightful Select reports that no AEW talent or staffer that they’ve spoken to has admitted to hearing from him and several people close to him say that he hasn’t communicated with them in any way.

The report notes that they have confirmed MJF stayed in Los Angeles for several days following that Dynamite appearance and was part of “on-screen, non-wrestling related meetings.” It was said that last week he filmed with cast members of Impractical Jokers in New Jersey which is in Warner Bros. Discovery’s TruTV, but it’s not yet clear if that was for the show or something else.

Everyone that the site has spoken to has said that they have not heard Khan talk about MJF at all and no one in wrestling has said they’ve spoken with him since that episode. There are some in the company who believe MJF is on his way out and wants to go to WWE, but it is not based on any new information since the promo.