MJF Responds To Gabe Kidd, Says They May End Up Having a Match

MJF fired back in his developing feud with Gabe Kidd, though he couldn’t remember his name. As noted, Kidd has been taking smack to MJF in recent days, saying MJF couldn’t touch him and suggesting he will beat the American Champion on his own terf. MJF responded to Kidd on Casual Conversations when asked about wrestling in Mexico or Japan.

“Oh my god. They both suck for different reasons,” MJF said (per Fightful). “So I’ve never been to Japan. If I do go to Japan, it’s gonna be because my boss is gonna force me to do that indie show on January 5th. I think they’re calling it something Dynasty, I can’t remember the name.”

He continued, “There was this little chubby kid. I think his name…is it Gabe Cod? Gabe Kidd, he was talking smack so who knows? Maybe that’ll go down at some point.”