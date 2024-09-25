wrestling / News
Various News: MJF Responds To NFL Team Using His Promo, TNA Releases Charity Shirt
The Washington Commanders used an MJF promo for their TikTok account to take a shot at the Cincinnati Bengals. The two teams competed on Monday night football with the Commanders winning 38 – 33. The winning team posted MJF’s promo about how the Midwest was mid to their TikTok to represent the team, drawing a response from the AEW star.
MJF wrote:
“Hey
@Commanders
. The check better be in the mail.
https://tiktok.com/@commanders/video/7418044018329799967
#ThankMeLater”
– TNA has released a charity T-shirt to raise money for mental health awareness. The “Suplex The Stigma” shirt has been released alongside You Are More, with 100% of the proceeds going to the National Alliance of Mental Illness.
TNA and You Are More are tag teaming to “Suplex The Stigma” for mental health awareness – and 100% of the proceeds of your purchase will help support the National Alliance of Mental illness.@NAMICommunicate @gailkimITSME
"Suplex The Stigma" Shirt: https://t.co/dOhy6GqkGo pic.twitter.com/b5qw3jVIJd
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 24, 2024