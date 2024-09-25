Various News: MJF Responds To NFL Team Using His Promo, TNA Releases Charity Shirt

The Washington Commanders used an MJF promo for their TikTok account to take a shot at the Cincinnati Bengals. The two teams competed on Monday night football with the Commanders winning 38 – 33. The winning team posted MJF’s promo about how the Midwest was mid to their TikTok to represent the team, drawing a response from the AEW star.

MJF wrote:

“Hey

@Commanders

. The check better be in the mail. https://tiktok.com/@commanders/video/7418044018329799967 #ThankMeLater”

– TNA has released a charity T-shirt to raise money for mental health awareness. The “Suplex The Stigma” shirt has been released alongside You Are More, with 100% of the proceeds going to the National Alliance of Mental Illness.