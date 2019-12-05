MJF Responds To Cody’s Challenge From Dynamite

On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Cody issued a challenge to MJF, offering up his car, his watch, $50,000 and even his shoes to make it happen. In a video posted to Twitter, MJF responded to what Cody had to say, although he didn’t mention Cody’s challenge at all.

He said: “Knock, knock Cody. What do you say me and you play a little, tiny game? Let’s live in a world of make believe. A world where I don’t come from a family that has more money than the US Mint. Who am I kidding, right Wardlow? Of course I have money. And with that money I was actually able to buy the assistance of the Bunny, the Butcher and the Blade. That’s right, Cody. You and your tiny little mark boy fan club weren’t aware I was behind that, were you? Shocking. But you know, roller-Codester, when you are the holder of a $45,000 ring, what’s a couple grand really gonna do to my bank account?

So now you’re in a bit of a pickle, aren’t you Cody? You need to find you a friend to help shield you away from those two grotesque monsters and that beautiful Bunny. And boy am I glad she’s hopping around here. But that’s the thing, isn’t it Cody? You don’t have any friends left! And that’s exactly why you asked BBB to pick your tag partner. But just so you know, Cody, I genuinely care about your well being. You are my “best friend” after all, right? My “mentor.” So I gave them a little bit of insight, I decided to pick the partner for them. And let me tell you something Cody, this guy I picked is so good. So good luck, champ! Oh, that’s right. You can never be champ, and that’s all because of me.”

The partner selected was ultimately QT Marshall, who has been used as enhancement talent in AEW. He will team with Cody against the Butcher and the Blade next week.