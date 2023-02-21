MJF Responds to Fan Idea He Become the New Leader of the Bullet Club

– In a post on his Twitter, AEW World Champion MJF responded to a fan who suggested he become the new leader of the Bullet Club now that Jay White has to leave NJPW. MJF tweeted, “I’d rather join the bullet in my skull club.” Clearly, he’s not interested in the idea.

