wrestling / News

MJF Responds to Fan Idea He Become the New Leader of the Bullet Club

February 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MJF AEW Full Gear Image Credit: Lee South/AEW

– In a post on his Twitter, AEW World Champion MJF responded to a fan who suggested he become the new leader of the Bullet Club now that Jay White has to leave NJPW. MJF tweeted, “I’d rather join the bullet in my skull club.” Clearly, he’s not interested in the idea.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Bullet Club, MJF, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading