MJF Returns To Arena, Retains AEW World Title at Full Gear

At one point it was set to be Adam Cole defending the AEW World title on his friend’s behalf, but MJF returned to Full Gear and retained his title. As previously noted, the match was changed when the Gunns injured MJF, sending him to the hospital. But the champion returned in an ambulance and wrestled Jay White anyway. He eventually out-cheated the Switchblade and retained his title.

MJF is in the middle of his first reign as World Champion and as of today, has been champion for a year. He won the belt from Jon Moxley at last year’s Full Gear.