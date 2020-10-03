wrestling / News
MJF Reveals Adam Cole as Opponent Outside AEW He Wants to Face in Deleted Tweet
– Yesterday on Twitter, AEW wrestler MJF answered questions from fans, provided they use the hashtag, “#imabigdumbmark”. During the exchange, MJF was asked if there’s anyone he wants to wrestle outside the WWE. He later answered NXT’s Adam Cole, but later deleted the tweet. You can see an image of the deleted tweet that was shared by talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy below:
5 questions.
I won’t answer unless you use the hashtag #imabigdumbmark
Go.
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 3, 2020
No. 1 down. 4 to go. https://t.co/ybELxPMC2A
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 3, 2020
Idk do you want me to join the inner circle?
2 down. 3 to go. https://t.co/okDXwJwjuJ
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 3, 2020
No. Plus I’m still trying to find sammys. Poor little guy is probably somewhere freezing cold right now.
4 down. 1 to go. https://t.co/VIPT76Menw
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 3, 2020
Me, you big dumb fat mark.
This concludes the Q and A. https://t.co/JRKoYSds9a
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 3, 2020
MJF and Adam Cole you say? 🤤 pic.twitter.com/GjNeGMEgmj
— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) October 3, 2020
