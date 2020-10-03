wrestling / News

MJF Reveals Adam Cole as Opponent Outside AEW He Wants to Face in Deleted Tweet

October 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT Takeover XXX Adam Cole

– Yesterday on Twitter, AEW wrestler MJF answered questions from fans, provided they use the hashtag, “#imabigdumbmark”. During the exchange, MJF was asked if there’s anyone he wants to wrestle outside the WWE. He later answered NXT’s Adam Cole, but later deleted the tweet. You can see an image of the deleted tweet that was shared by talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy below:

