– Speaking to the SI Media Podcast, AEW star MJF was asked what he does when other wrestlers come to him for advice. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Absolutely. They do come up to me, and what I always do, I tell them this, ‘Here’s the deal. I’m a little busy right now, but text me or call me when the show is over.’ Then, I just don’t answer. Better yet, in the words of Arnold Schwarzenegger, sometimes I give the wrong advice.”

The former AEW World Champion will be in action later tonight at AEW Revolution 2025. He’ll be facing former AEW World Champion Hangman Page. Tonight’s show is being held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.