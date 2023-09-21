wrestling / News
MJF Reveals Who He Would Combine To Make the Perfect Wrestler
September 21, 2023 | Posted by
MJF has revealed who he would take elements from, Serpentor-style, to create the perfect pro wrestler. The AEW World Champion spoke with Mike Janela for the New York Mets and was asked who he would take elements of to create the ideal pro wrestling star (without using himself).
“For look, I’m going to go with Triple H,” MJF said (per Fightful). “Promo, I’m going to go with [Roddy] Piper. Okay, in-ring ability, I’m going to go with Shawn Michaels. That’s my answer.”
MJF successfully defended the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe last night at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.
