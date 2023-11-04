MJF Comments On Ric Flair Wanting a Promo Battle, Suggests Buried Alive Match

MJF saw Ric Flair’s comments about wanting to battle him on the mic, and has his own suggestion. As reported, Flair — who signed a multiyear deal with AEW this week — said in an interview after the announcement that he wanted to go up against MJF on the mic, saying, “I’m dying to go one on one with MJF, man. It would get a rating too. ‘Let’s talk, young man.’”

MJF retweeted that quote from Flair and had his own idea, writing:

“How about a buried alive match?”