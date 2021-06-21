wrestling / News
MJF Says Rosie O’Donnell Declined To Do A Second Interview With Him
MJF famously appeared on The Rosie O’Donnell Show as a kid, and the AEW star says she’s avoided a chance to talk again. Back in April of 2019, a clip of MJF as a boy performing “You Are My Sunshine” and professing his desire to be either an opera singer or pro wrestler made its way across the interview. As has been typical, the Pinnacle leader was quick to turn the video to his favor and released a statement taking shots at O’Donnell; he later said that he deserves to have been paid for his appearance.
Speaking with the Game Marks Podcast recently, MJF noted that he reached out to offer O’Donnell a new interview recently but her team declined the interview. In clasisc MJF form he was in heel mode, saying (per Fightful):
“Rosie is a dumb fat bitch. Keep that in, don’t edit it out. We tried to reach out to her several times. I would be giving her the rub by the way, not the other way around. She desperately needs the limelight right now. I’m on top of the world. We thought it would be interesting if we could have another interview while I’m on top of the world. To my knowledge, her people declined, probably out of fear for me showing the world that she still owes me money from the last time I did an interview with her. I was never compensated. She stole money from a five-year-old, who does that? Sickening. I got Shrek ears and a $25 coupon to Dunkin Donuts,” he said.