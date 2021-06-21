MJF Says Rosie O’Donnell Declined To Do A Second Interview With Him

MJF famously appeared on The Rosie O’Donnell Show as a kid, and the AEW star says she’s avoided a chance to talk again. Back in April of 2019, a clip of MJF as a boy performing “You Are My Sunshine” and professing his desire to be either an opera singer or pro wrestler made its way across the interview. As has been typical, the Pinnacle leader was quick to turn the video to his favor and released a statement taking shots at O’Donnell; he later said that he deserves to have been paid for his appearance.

Speaking with the Game Marks Podcast recently, MJF noted that he reached out to offer O’Donnell a new interview recently but her team declined the interview. In clasisc MJF form he was in heel mode, saying (per Fightful):