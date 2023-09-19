MJF Says Rosie O’Donnell Still Owes Him a Check For Appearance When He Was Five

MJF famously made an appearance on The Rosie O’Donnell Show when he was five, and he says he’s still waiting for his check from it. The AEW World Champion appeared on the show in 2001 and sang “You Are My Sunshine.” In an interview with CBS New York, he referenced the appearance and how he’s still owed for it.

“Here’s the deal,” he said (per Fightful). “Very traumatic day for me. Rosie O’Donnell, horrible person. I gave her a very fair, flat fee. To this day she owes me money. To this day. After I sang that well on her show. Still waiting for my check.”

MJF will defend the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe on this week’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite.