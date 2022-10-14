MJF Praises Baron Corbin & Sami Zayn, Teases Future Tag Team With Corbin

In an interview with Not Sam Wrestling, MJF discussed his relationship with Baron Corbin, going as far as saying the two could end up in a tag team together, and also praises Sami Zayn. Highlights from the interview are below.

On his relationship with Baron Corbin: “Love Happy Corbin. Love. Love. He’s a great guy. The Corbster is a great guy. It’s an inseparable bond. I just think mutual respect. And like I’ve said, and I’ve said it in interviews constantly, if you are not watching every product out there available, then you can’t be the best version of yourself, and then you won’t make the most amount of money. Corbin is a guy who understands that, so he watched my product, he saw me, I watched his product, I saw him, and we both went, yep, that guy gets it. It’s that simple. I feel, one day, somehow, me and him will share a ring together. I think maybe even tag, who’s to say. Will that time be coming up soon, shortly, who’s to say.”

On how great Sami Zayn is right now: “I think Sami Zayn is one of the most entertaining professional wrestlers on the planet, has been for a very long time, hasn’t always had the platform and the opportunity to show the world that. I feel now that he is getting that platform, it’s becoming more clear than it ever was that he’s next level.”

