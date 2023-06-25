– As previously reported, AEW World Champion MJF will make his AEW Collision wrestling debut on next week’s show. He wasn’t excited about the news as he noted last night on social media, writing, “WTF IS GOING ON AROUND HERE?!?!? @TonyKhan?!?!?!?!?!?”

MJF is now complaining that he’s being abused by his employer being forced to compete. The abuse is also making his pet cat depressed. MJF tweeted earlier, “Glad you guys think it’s FUNNY that I keep being abused by my employer and forced to compete. Every day I’m on the road I’m away from Piper. She’s depressed now!!!! still think it’s FUNNY?!?!?”

At tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II, MJF will be defending his world title against NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi. The title bout will open the main card of the pay-per-view event. Forbidden Door is being held at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena and will be broadcast live on PPV starting at 8:00 pm EST.

You can view MJF’s comments below:

