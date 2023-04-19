MJF Says Britt Baker Is Not A Pillar of AEW

In an interview with Fightful, MJF said that Britt Baker was not a pillar of AEW, even though CM Punk called her one in a promo last year. The ‘four pillars’, a term coined by the AEW World Champion, refer to himself, Jack Perry, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara.

He said: “She’s definitely upset because she thinks she’s a pillar, because PG Punk said so. But the fact of the matter is she’s fucking not. Even if she was, what? Is she gonna wrestle me for the world title? I’m three times her size. I would beat the living fucking shit out of her. But I do respect the fact that she’s a dentist. Hygiene’s important. It’s very important. I know a lot of you, it’s foreign to you, people watching this, you don’t know what a dentist is. So I’m going to explain real quick. They clean your teeth. You know that thing you’re supposed to do twice a day, and you haven’t? Clean your fucking teeth, wrestling fans. Please.“