MJF Says Britt Baker Is the ‘Only Person’ He’d Add to The Pinnacle

– Speaking to Josh Martinez of Z100, AEW star MJF discussed how AEW Women’s World champion Dr. Britt Baker is the only name he’d consider adding to The Pinnacle right now. He stated the following (via per Fightful):

“We’re cool, man. The only person I would even consider adding to The Pinnacle is Britt Baker, and that’s it. She’s the only person that, in my opinion, would fit the crew. Me and Britt, we go way back. We’re great friends. But no, we don’t need anybody else. The Pinnacle is set. We have FTR, the best tag team in the world. We have Wardlow, who is easily the best big man in the world. We have Shawn Spears, who is easily one of the best technical wrestlers in the world, and we have MJF who’s the best at everything in the world point blank, period. We don’t need anybody’s help. We’re good.”