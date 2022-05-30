MJF Says He Has A Lot To Think About. Tony Khan Declines To Comment On Situation

As previously reported, MJF showed up at AEW Double or Nothing last night to lose to Wardlow, after his status was up in the air that weekend. He no-showed the AEW Fanfest and there was some question about whether or not he would appear.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp spoke to MJF about his AEW status after the show. He said that he showed up ‘shortly before’ his match and left right after. He also noted that he has a ‘lot to think about.’

Meanwhile, during the post-show media scrum (also via Fightful), Tony Khan declined to comment on the situation at all.

He said: “I’m not going to comment on that. I’ve got a lot of stuff from the pay-per-view that I can comment on, but I’m not going to comment on that.”