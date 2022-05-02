MJF Says He Will Go To WWE In 2024 If Vince McMahon Pays Him Enough

Wrestling Inc reports that during Monopoly Events’ For The Love Of Wrestling convention in Liverpool, MJF said that he will go to the WWE in 2024 if Vince McMahon is willing to pay him enough money to jump ship. MJF has not been quiet about the fact that his AEW contract expires on January 1, 2024 and that he’s entertaining the idea of leaving. As the majority of his interviews are in-character, however, it remains to be seen how serious he is. Here are highlights:

On jumping ship to WWE: “I don’t know if you guys are aware of this, but on January 1st of 2024, I’m going to be a free agent. Who here would want to see me in WWE? So let me explain something to you people — I did not get into this business to make any of you happy. I got into this business to make as much money as humanly possible. And if Vincent Kennedy McMahon is willing to shell out more money than my good friend Tony Khan, then yes, I would go to WWE.”

On if he’s better than Chris Jericho: “That’s funny, because at only 26-years-old, I’m the biggest minute-for-minute rating draw in all of AEW. So I was able to do that in, what, half the time he was? When he was what, at 26, what was Chris Jericho doing? That’s right, jacksh*t.”