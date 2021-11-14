MJF Says He’s Not Playing a Character, Compares Himself To Muhammad Ali

In an interview with UPI, MJF spoke about being a heel in AEW, comparing himself to Muhammad Ali when he talks trash to his opponents. Here are highlights:

On facing Darby Allin tonight: “Darby can pretend that he’s all calm and brooding, but the fact of the matter is, he’s not in check with his own emotions, and the second that he lets himself go mentally in our matchup, I am going to pounce on that like a wild animal.”

On talking trash: “I’m willing to say whatever I have to in order to defeat my opponents. Muhammad Ali did the same exact thing and nobody was saying he was some horrible human being.”

On being called a throwback: “It’s sad that somebody being real in professional wrestling is a throwback. I don’t perform for [expletive]. You know what I do? I be myself 24/7. I’m not a character. I’m not playing anybody. This isn’t a game to me. This is a sport.”