MJF Says He’s Saving AEW From ‘A Genghis Khan’ in Cody

In an interview with News Chief, MJF spoke about costing Cody the AEW World title at Full Gear, which he said he was doing to save AEW from ‘a Genghis Khan.’ Here are highlights:

On fans booing him for the wrong reasons: “It upsets me that people boo me, because they’re booing for the wrong reasons. I want them to boo me for the right reasons. Cody is a sociopathic monster. He’s been on a blood rage since AEW started by trying to make himself the face of AEW. I saved them from a Ghengis Khan, and I gave them a face everybody could love.”

On if he’s working a gimmick: “This is 110 percent me. What I like to tell the fans that say ‘you’re such a good bad guy,’ is that no gimmick is necessary. This isn’t a gimmick. I’ve been MJF since the day I popped out of my mom’s womb.”

On why he’s the best in AEW: “I love Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley … but my name pops up more than them. What I’m capable of doing is grabbing you by your face through the TV set and pulling you in. You’re not going to be able to stop watching me. That’s called having ‘it,’ and I’ve got ‘IT’ in spades.”