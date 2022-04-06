MJF Says He’s ‘Very Proud’ To Be Jewish, Reveals Past Experiences With Antisemitism

In an interview with The Algemeiner, MJF spoke about being proud to be a Jewish wrestler and how he has faced antisemitism in the past. Here are highlights:

On Jews still being victims of religious hate crimes: “It’s not the cool thing to talk about, cause we’re not the cool minority. I’m going to keep bringing it up, because I think it’s bulls***.”

On an Ohio wrestler calling him a slur and keying his car: “From Ohio … if you want to narrow it down. Did [the wrestler who keyed my car] think I was white, or did he think I was a Jew? I am a minority. Because millions of my people were viciously murdered simply because of our religious beliefs.”

On people commenting on his ‘privilege’ online: “I’m a 5’9″ guy but I weigh 226, and that was through hard work and determination, and so many hours at the gym. And for someone to tweet at me — ‘you’re only in the position you’re in because you’re a straight white male, where’s the diversity’ — that made me really mad. Was I a straight, white male when all the kids put gum on my locker and drew a swastika so I wouldn’t be able to get to my football uniform? Or was I a Jew?”

On being proud of who he is: “I think I’m the best wrestler in the world, and I just so happen to be Jewish — and I just so happen to be very proud of it.”