MJF Says the Only Person in AEW He Tolerates Is Taz

– Speaking to the SI Media Podcast, AEW star MJF was asked if there’s anyone he does like in AEW. According to MJF, the one person he tolerates is Taz because he’s also a Long Islander. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“No……you know what, I tolerate Taz. I tolerate Taz. He is a Long Island guy himself. He’ll say he’s from Red Hook. This man has been living in Long Island far longer than he lived in Red Hook. This man is a Long Islander through and through. We get along. We talk about bagels and delis and diners. I tolerate Taz.”