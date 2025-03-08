wrestling / News
MJF Says the Only Person in AEW He Tolerates Is Taz
March 8, 2025 | Posted by
– Speaking to the SI Media Podcast, AEW star MJF was asked if there’s anyone he does like in AEW. According to MJF, the one person he tolerates is Taz because he’s also a Long Islander. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
“No……you know what, I tolerate Taz. I tolerate Taz. He is a Long Island guy himself. He’ll say he’s from Red Hook. This man has been living in Long Island far longer than he lived in Red Hook. This man is a Long Islander through and through. We get along. We talk about bagels and delis and diners. I tolerate Taz.”
More Trending Stories
- More Details Regarding Reported Backstage Heat On Jade Cargill
- Backstage Rumor on Next WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Induction
- Conrad Thompson Claims Cody Rhodes Texted That Travis Scott ‘Didn’t Touch Him’ At WWE Elimination Chamber
- Lex Luger Recalls Jumping to WCW in 1995, Says Linda McMahon Was Angrier at Him Than Vince