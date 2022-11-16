MJF Says There’s Been A Shadow Over AEW, But He Will Bring It Into The Light

MJF is working overtime to hype his match with Jon Moxley for the AEW World title at Full Gear this Saturday. In a post on Twitter, the ‘generational talent’ spoke about the recent ‘shadow’ cast over AEW and how he will help.

He wrote: “There’s been a shadow casted over AEW by a bunch of fucking bullshit. We are closer then ever to stepping out of the darkness and into the light. We have the roster. We have the platform. Now all we need is stability, change, and leadership. We need the Devil. I’m ready.”