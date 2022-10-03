MJF Says Wheeler Yuta Is ‘Not A Good Person’, Recalls 2018 Incident

In a post on Twitter, MJF used a tweet from 2018 to let fans know that Wheeler Yuta is ‘not a good person’ ahead of their match on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

The 2018 tweet read: “Last night an intoxicated wheeler Yuta kicked in my hotel door half naked and jumped into my bed and forced me to watch viscera matches. I can’t make this stuff up. Poor people are wild.”

He added: “I’ve known this man for a long time. He’s not a good person.”

