MJF Says Zachary Wentz Isn’t An Antisemite In Deleted Tweet

MJF defended WWE NXT alumnus Zachary Wentz, writing in a now-deleted tweet that Wentz is “not an antisemite.” As reported yesterday, Wentz posted an statement addressing and apologizing for a photo of himself from 2015 with a Hitler mustache and doing a Nazi salute which was reportedly the reason he was released from WWE.

MJF wrote on Tuesday morning:

“I lived with this man. He’s not an antisemite. Stop virtue signaling and let the man do his job.”

The tweet has since been deleted, but you can see a screenshot of it courtesy of WrestlingNews.co below.