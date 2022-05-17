wrestling / News
MJF Says Zachary Wentz Isn’t An Antisemite In Deleted Tweet
May 17, 2022 | Posted by
MJF defended WWE NXT alumnus Zachary Wentz, writing in a now-deleted tweet that Wentz is “not an antisemite.” As reported yesterday, Wentz posted an statement addressing and apologizing for a photo of himself from 2015 with a Hitler mustache and doing a Nazi salute which was reportedly the reason he was released from WWE.
MJF wrote on Tuesday morning:
“I lived with this man.
He’s not an antisemite.
Stop virtue signaling and let the man do his job.”
The tweet has since been deleted, but you can see a screenshot of it courtesy of WrestlingNews.co below.
MJF backing up Zachary Wentz (Nash Carter). Others who know him agree with MJF. pic.twitter.com/1MAM7hgNaE
— Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) May 17, 2022
More Trending Stories
- More Behind the Scenes Rumors on What Took Place at Last Night’s WWE Raw with Sasha Banks & Naomi
- More Backstage Details on Sasha Banks & Naomi Situation, Rumored Contract Issues With WWE
- Backstage Rumor on Another Member Edge Wanted for His Judgment Day Faction
- Wardlow Says Man of Steel Shot During Recent AEW Dynamite Wasn’t Planned