MJF Segment on AEW Dynamite Was Reportedly Changed

MJF had a brief appearance on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, an interview segment with Renee Paquette. Paquette asked him about his three challengers at Double or Nothing seemingly united to take the belt off of him. Instead of speaking, he slapped the microphone out of her hands and walked away. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that’s not how the segment was originally planned to happen.

The original plan was to have a promo segment with all four men in the upcoming AEW World title match, including Darby Allin, Jack Perry and Sammy Guevara. Britt Baker would have been involved at one point and would have told MJF that even if he wins, he won’t hold the title long, “Bay Bay.” This was to hint at Adam Cole going after the title, which is reportedly the plan after the PPV.

However, AEW didn’t like something about the segment and instead of doing it again, it was changed to what we got. It’s possible they didn’t want to give away Cole being the next challenger, as it would make people assume MJF is winning at the PPV.