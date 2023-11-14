MJF Set To Speak On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

MJF will address the Devil’s attack on The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn on this week’s AEW Dynamite. The trio were assaulted on last week’s show, and AEW has announced that the AEW World Champion will address the matter on Wednesday’s episode.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight: Kenny Omega, Paul Wight, Kota Ibushi & Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher & Brian Cage

* Orange Cassidy & HOOK vs. Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta

* MJF to address attack on The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn